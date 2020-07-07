Winona residents, visitors required to wear masks inside while in public starting Friday

Licenses may be taken away from businesses if they do not ask people not wearing masks to leave.

“The single most important action any Winonan can take to prevent the spread of COVID is to wear a mask. This is the right thing to do. This order will help keep our businesses open, allow our schools and universities to open this fall, and most importantly protect the health and safety of all Winona residents,” Peterson said in a release.

His order follows the example of cities like Rochester and Mankato.

He hopes other communities in the region, including La Crosse and Onalaska, will follow Winona’s example.

In La Crosse, Mayor Tim Kabat has urged county health officials to take broad measures such as mandating masks in public or enforcing its own safer-at-home order, but was met with opposition from county health officials who said they didn't have the authority.

Kabat also encouraged business owners and groups to enforce rules at individual establishments, and citywide such venues as beaches and city hall have been closed to the public.