Winona residents raise nearly $50,000 in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The recent Winona Walk to End Alzheimer’s saw 158 participants, some from 28 different teams, raise nearly $50,000.

Funds raised provide people in the community with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers with free care and support services. The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remained top priorities.

“It was truly heartwarming to have such a great turnout for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Walk Manager Elizabeth Harris. “We’ve almost met our fundraising goal, which will help provide assistance and resources for those experiencing Alzheimer’s and other dementias. I am so grateful for all of the support we received from Winona and surrounding communities.”

The top fundraising team was Phyllis & Izzy’s Hopeful Honeys, raising nearly $13,000. The second-highest fundraising team was Mert’s Girls. The two-person team composed of Cynthia Bauer and Paula Dobly raised more than $7,600 in memory of their mother. Their goal was to “raise as much money as possible to help find a cure, so no mother misses out on amazing life events.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease—a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Minnesota alone, there are more than 99,000 people living with the disease and 170,000 caregivers.

Donations are being accepted for the Winona Walk to End Alzheimer’s until December 31, 2021. Donate at http://act.alz.org/winona.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

