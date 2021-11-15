Winona residents invited to share ideas for city’s future

Engage Winona and the City of Winona want to hear your hopes and dreams for Winona’s future.

As part of ongoing engagement for the City of Winona’s Comprehensive Plan Update, residents are invited to work together to create a shared vision of Winona’s future.

Residents are invited to share what’s most important about Winona, ideas for Winona’s future, and ways you would like to be involved in the planning process.

Equity, technology, and sustainability are key themes that will be incorporated into each aspect of the new Comprehensive Plan. The plan will create specific, achievable goals that the city and community can work toward in a wide variety of topic areas, from land use to economic development to recreation and arts.

Engage Winona is leading public engagement on this project throughout 2021-2022 by hosting a variety of activities to meet folks where they are.

Engagement activities include listening sessions, pop-up engagement at community events, digital surveys and activities, and more.

Attend a community conversationEngage Winona is hosting community conversations at a variety of dates and times. Sessions are interactive and designed to spark ideas—and connections. Some sessions are in-person and some are virtual.

For in-person gatherings, masks are encouraged, and chairs will be spaced out. RSVPs are requested but not required. To RSVP, go to tinyurl.com/EngageWinona21

In-person:

Wednesday, December 1, 1-2 pm: Winona Friendship Center

Thursday, December 2, 4-5 pm: Eagles Club

Tuesday, December 7, 5-6p m: Whalen’s at Westfield

Tuesday, December 14, 5-6 pm: Sobieski Park Lodge

Virtual:

Friday, December 3, 11 am-noon, Zoom meeting ID: 233 727 9210

Monday, December 6, 6-7 pm, Zoom meeting ID: 233 727 9210

Wednesday, December 8, 8-9 am, Zoom meeting ID: 233 727 9210

Take the surveyTake the first-round survey, open now through December 15. Here’s the link to the survey:

Starting Wednesday, surveys are also available on paper at the Winona Public Library, Winona Friendship Center, and the Community Development Office on the second floor of City Hall. Completed surveys should be dropped off at the Community Development Office.

If you need a survey mailed to you, please call Engage Winona at 507-312-9133 and leave a message with your name and address.

Drop a pin!

Interact with a map of Winona and identify areas you love, areas that need attention, and more. To view the map, go to tinyurl.com/map-Winona.

Leave a voicemail

Engage Winona is creating a collaborative voicemail project about how folks imagine their future in Winona. The prompt is this: What are your hopes as you imagine your future in Winona? Leave a 1-3 minute voicemail with your answer at 507-312-9486.

Responses will be woven into a collaborative recording and shared with the public.

Visit the pop-up booth

Find our pop-up activities booth at Handmade Neighborhood at Winona County History Center on November 20 and the Kashubian Holiday Market at Levee Park on December 11.

Want to host the pop-up activities booth at your business, school, or other location? Reach out to Engage Winona at engage@engagewinona.org.

To learn more about this project, visit cityofwinona.com/632/Comprehensive-Plan-Update.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0