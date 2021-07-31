Winona resident Jeremy Littel continues to rack up followers on social media

These days, he can make a living off of social media for him, his wife and their three children, but that hasn’t stopped him from his other ventures and daily activities.

In fact, the family’s daily lives haven’t changed very much, Littel shared.

“Our home life hasn’t really changed all that much,” he said. “That’s what’s cool about it, our life really hasn’t had to change drastically.”

He did say that some people have started to recognize him and his family when they are out in public, anywhere that they have been in the country.

Littel has continuously tried to connect with his fans, even as more and more messages are sent to him each day. He estimates that he is able to personally get back to about half of the messages he receives.

He does find it to be an honor, and continues to do what he does, because he’s able to help his fans through rough times with his jokes and the laughter they cause.

Around Winona though, fans don’t often come up to him — he suspects because most people knew him long before fame. Locally, he’s treated as he was before his internet fame and isn’t seen as famous.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}