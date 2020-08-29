Winona resident finds fame on social media with over 1.6M followers and growing

Littel, a Kenosha, Wis., native, started a profile under the Kickass Beef Jerky name with his first video being of him fishing, which racked him up more than 40,000 views.

“I’m like, oh my gosh, right away you can get that many views on this platform?” Littel said.

But, he then began to post jokes and decided to change his name on the platform. He wanted to make the account more personal, not connected to his business anymore.

“I wanted to put it to my name, and see if I can grow it that way and to have the people like me and get to know who I am as a person,” Littel said.

He didn’t speak of his business again on the platform until late April, when the world was suffering from the impact of the coronavirus.

Sales were down 80% for Kickass Beef Jerky at that point.

“I didn't know what we were going to do, how we were going to be able to keep the doors open,” Littel said.

On TikTok, he had almost a million followers at that point.

While reluctant at first, he decided it was time to ask his TikTok community for help and to have them check out his business’s website.