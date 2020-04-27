Winona receives grant to combat emerald ash borer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona has received $7,425 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to combat emerald ash borer and manage city-owned ash trees.

Including Winona, 25 communities will collectively receive $1 million for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal and tree planting.

Emerald ash borer is an invasive species of beetle that kills ash trees, and countless infected trees have been removed in Minnesota and across the country to prevent the ash borer's spread — including along the river trails in Winona.

The money is split between two grants going to two groups of communities, with one assisting communities in conducting tree inventories and removing ash, and the other — which includes Winona — assisting communities in planting trees on public land in response to emerald ash borer.

The money comes courtesy of the Minnesota lottery-funded Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.