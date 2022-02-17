 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona Public Library will reopen next week

The Winona Public Library -- closed during demolition next door -- will open Tuesday, February 22.

Hours of operation will remain the same, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bookdrop will resume its 24/7 availability after open hours begin that same day. 

Anything due during the library’s closure will not incur fines from any SELCO Library. All items on the library’s hold shelf will be held for an extra week. 

For more updates, visit the library’s website (winona.lib.mn.us) or Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/WinonaPublicLibrary/).

