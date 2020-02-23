Winona Public Library to host WACS art exhibit, Alash concert, Great River Writes programs

You have free articles remaining.
The following events are sponsored by the Winona Public Library:
- Giant Scrabble, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 25, Island City Brewing Co., 65 E. Front St., Winona.
- Classic Movie Monday, 1 p.m. March 2 and April 6, every first Monday, Winona Public Library, Bell Art Room, 151 W. Fifth St.
- Winona Area Catholic Schools art exhibit, on display at the Winona Public Library throughout March, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. March 4 in the Bell Art Room, 151 W. Fifth St.
- Alash free mini-concert, 2 p.m. March 6, Winona Public Library, 151 W. Fifth St.
- Book Bingo, 7 to 8 p.m. March 11 and April 8, Winona Public Library, Bell Art Room, 151 W. Fifth St.
- Talking Climate Change as Gardeners, 5 p.m. March 12, Winona Public Library, Bell Room, 151 W. Fifth St., Winona, registration required by calling 507-452-4860.
- Great River Writes' Winona Writers Group, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every second Friday, beginning March 13, Winona Public Library, Youth Programming Room, 151 W. Fifth St. Bring one page of your work to be critiqued, respond to writing prompts or work on other material.