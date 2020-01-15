The Winona Public Library will host a collection of events in late January as listed below.
- Class: “Kindle Fire, Library eBooks and Audiobooks,” will be held at 4:30 p.m. Jan 20 in the library’s Bell Art room. All participants must register at winona.lib.mn.us or by calling 507-452-4860.
- Giant Scrabble Game Night will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front St., Winona. Winners receive a $5 gift certificate to the Friends of Winona Public Library’s Book Sale Shelf.
- The winter mini-Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Library’s Bell Art Room at 151 W. Fifth St., Winona. Prices on items are: Hardcovers, $1, paperbacks $0.50 each or three for $1, DVDs and CDs $2 each or three for $5, media sets (television season, audiobooks) $5 each, children’s books $1 an inch.
