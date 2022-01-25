Winona Public Library to close until Saturday due to demolition next door

With heavy demolition occurring next door on the old Winona Junior High School auditorium, the Winona Public Library has decided to close until Saturday.

The library closed its doors in an attempt to protect staff and patrons from any possible safety issues due to the demolition, staff shared in a press release.

The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Items on hold will have an extension for this closure time.

Additionally, no fees will be charged for items that are borrowed from a different library.

For more information, visit winona.lib.mn.us.

