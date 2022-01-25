 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winona Public Library to close until Saturday due to demolition next door

  • 0

With heavy demolition occurring next door on the old Winona Junior High School auditorium, the Winona Public Library has decided to close until Saturday.

The library closed its doors in an attempt to protect  staff and patrons from any possible safety issues due to the demolition, staff shared in a press release.

The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Items on hold will have an extension for this closure time.

Additionally, no fees will be charged for items that are borrowed from a different library.

For more information, visit winona.lib.mn.us.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Western US monarch butterfly numbers grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News