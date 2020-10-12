Winona Public Library to begin second phase of reopening next week; still closed to browsing

The Winona Public Library will begin its second phase of opening back up to the public next Monday by allowing patrons to reserve computers for 45-minute sessions.

This is a continuation of the library’s modified procedures for printing, faxing and scanning. Other services already provided include curbside pick-up/return for books at the Johnson Street entrance.

While select patrons will be allowed in the library, this does not mean activities such as newspaper-use and browsing are available again.

According to Winona Public Library director Lezlea Dahlke, there are four planned phases of reopening the library to the public and each phase’s date is determined by the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even when the library is fully open to the public again, it won’t be the same.

“What we know for sure is the library, even in phase four, will look different than pre-COVID library-usage,” Dahlke said. “We pride ourselves on being a community hub. However, for now, we’re asking people to do their reading and socializing elsewhere.”

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, those using the library’s computers are asked to use the Fifth Street entrance to prevent overcrowding.