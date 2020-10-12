Winona Public Library to begin second phase of reopening next week; still closed to browsing

The Winona Public Library will begin its second phase of opening back up to the public next Monday by allowing patrons to reserve computers for 45-minute sessions.
This is a continuation of the library’s modified procedures for printing, faxing and scanning. Other services already provided include curbside pick-up/return for books at the Johnson Street entrance.
While select patrons will be allowed in the library, this does not mean activities such as newspaper-use and browsing are available again.
According to Winona Public Library director Lezlea Dahlke, there are four planned phases of reopening the library to the public and each phase’s date is determined by the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even when the library is fully open to the public again, it won’t be the same.
“What we know for sure is the library, even in phase four, will look different than pre-COVID library-usage,” Dahlke said. “We pride ourselves on being a community hub. However, for now, we’re asking people to do their reading and socializing elsewhere.”
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, those using the library’s computers are asked to use the Fifth Street entrance to prevent overcrowding.
Furthermore, the number of appointments will be limited, computers will be sanitized after each use and masks will be required for both visitors and staff.
Since March, as library-goers are likely aware, programming at the library has been revised to abide by COVID-19 restrictions, which includes hosting virtual book discussions, story times and Bingo, providing grab-n-go kits for children in the community, as well as offering curb-side pick-up and drop-off for books.
“Virtual has been a part of our offerings in this new world we live in,” Dahlke said. “We’ve been offering a lot in the way of providing all the normal services.”
Statistically, Dahlke said, circulation is down at the library, but it is still faring well within the region.
Dahlke said between August and September, the library saw 2900 scheduled book pick-ups and 400 participants in youth programming.
Of the things that have seen an uptick in interest, digital library cards are one of the big ones.
“That’s been a really cool thing that’s come from the pandemic,” Dahlke said. “We’ve figured out how to pivot our services — and that’s a service we didn’t used to offer—in a way that’s much more convenient for folks. People can apply online now for a library card and get instant access.”
Another thing patrons can now do is call and request a browsing bag that librarians will fill with specific books tailored to the reader’s interest.
Dahlke used this as an example of the ongoing positive relationship the library has with the community, as many patrons are regulars at the library and have developed bonds with its staff who are able to choose books they know the patron will like.
This is one way to measure the success of a library without looking at money.
“It’s all about meeting community needs — we’re a bridge to connecting people to community resources,” Dahlke said. “We help people in a lot of ways with a lot of different services that would be impossible to even advertise. Every outreach and interaction is different in what people need from us and what kind of information they’re seeking.”
As for events, library-goers and children can look forward to Flippin’ for Books, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Winona Senior High School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Interested parties can drive by the high school and pick up a grab-bag and a free book.
Additional information for the library can be found at https://winona.lib.mn.us/ and the Winona Public Library’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
