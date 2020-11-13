Winona Public Library takes step back with reopening progress

Winona Public Library is taking a step back with its progress to fully reopen in response to the most recent COVID-19 spike in Winona County.
Computer appointments will no longer be allowed until further notice starting on Tuesday.
Those in need of internet connection though can still contact the library to use hotspots.
At this time, curbside pick up and print pick up services are still expected to continue without interruption.
"Our first priority is the health and safety of our community and staff," library staff said on the library's website this week.
For more information about the steps the Winona Public Library is taking and planning to take in the future, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
