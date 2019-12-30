The Winona Public Library will host a myriad events in January at 151 W. Fifth St., Winona, unless specified, as listed below:
Pizza and a Pic, a recent-release movie night with free pizza starting at noon on Jan. 3 and Feb. 21. To find out what movie is showing, call the Library Reference Desk at 507-452-4860 or visit the Library’s website at winona.lib.mn.us
- Classic Movie Monday, with popcorn and lemonade, starts at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room. To learn the upcoming movies, call the Library’s Reference Desk at 507-452-4860 or visit the Library’s website at
- Book Bingo will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Winona Public Library’s Bell Art Room. Five rounds of variant bingo games with the ultimate prize: books.
- Book Bingo: Evening Edition runs 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and Feb. 12 at Island City Brewery, 65 E Front Street. Books, bingo and beer.
