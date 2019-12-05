The Winona Public Library is evolving to meet the needs of its patrons beyond the need for books, with the Community Cabinet, a small corner in the library dedicated to providing those in need with free goods and information for physical and mental health services.
Launched on Nov. 22, the Community Cabinet offers items ranging from hand-warmers, gloves and hats to feminine products and baby formula to even a breakfast bar and snacks.
This is a part of the library’s efforts to suit the needs of its patrons and accommodate them in more ways.
“Libraries' roles in the community have continued to evolve and change over the last few years,” Winona Public Library Director Lezlea Dahlke said. “We see a lot more social work needs with our patrons, especially with this time of the year when the weather changes and we have more patrons looking for a warm place to be.”
The Community Cabinet concept includes a mental-health kiosk filled with brochures that can steer patrons toward services that suit their needs, along with a white board that poses a new question weekly, that patrons can engage with and create a greater sense of community.
“We view ourselves as a community hub where we serve people from all walks of life and statuses,” Youth Services Librarian Tricia Wehrenberg said. “We try to have as much resources as possible available here for free. It’s kind of one of the last free resources for people.”
While the Community Cabinet may seem like it is for a specific group of people, it is available for any person in need.
“It’s open to anyone who needs it,” Wehrenberg said. “If someone really needs something from the cabinet, they’re welcome to take it.”
“We’re not policing it,” Dahlke added.
Though the cabinet is up and running for now, it is essentially in a trial period as there is no long-term plan to sustain it.
“We are seeking local grants and local donations to continue it,” Dahlke said.
The Community Cabinet at the Winona Public Library will be on display at the library's holiday open house 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and monetary donations for the cabinet can be made out to Friends of the Winona Public Library, 151 W. Fifth St., PO Box 1247.
