Winona Police release Alternate Side Parking totals

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

With the Alternate Side Parking season coming to an end, the Winona Police Department has released the year end totals.

During the 2021-2022 Alternate Side Parking season, which ran from November 15 to March 15, police issued 2,498 total citations. In the two tag and tow operations that occurred this season, there were 96 vehicles towed.

Police noted that the tag and tow operations this season only occurred in downtown Winona and there was never a city-wide tag and tow issued.

During Alternate Side Parking, residents had to park their vehicles on the even side of the street on even days on the calendar, and odd sides of the street on odd days on the calendar.

