Winona Police investigating 3 motor vehicle tampering cases; cars were unlocked

The Winona Police Department is investigating three separate motor vehicle tampering cases that have taken place over the past three days.

According to police, the first tampering took place on March 29 at 1:15 p.m on the 50 block of West 6th Street. Police said that the reporting party had a purse and wallet taken from the car.

There are no suspects at this time.

The second case occurred on March 30 at 9:11 a.m on the 50 block of East 9th Street. The reporting party had their purse and debit card taken out of their car, with the perpetrator later making $310 in online purchases, according to police.

The final case also occurred on March 30 on the 50 block of East 9th Street at 11:13 a.m. In this case, the reporting party is missing a green iPhone car charger as well as a white auxiliary cord, police said.

In all three cases, the cars were unlocked according to police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.