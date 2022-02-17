Winona Police Department offering retailer alcohol training

The Winona Police Department has announced that it will host two alcohol retailer training sessions on February 23.

"The training is for owners, managers, bartenders, bouncers, wait staff and those who want to stay compliant with Winona's Best Practices Program," police stated.

Some of the topics covered in the training include customer IDs, criminal and civil penalties, youth access, potential violations, over-serving problems and Minnesota driver's licenses.

There will be two sessions on February 23 -- from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. The department also said there will be more classes coming in March.

The sessions will be held at Sobieski Park Lodge, 965 East 7th St. in Winona. The training is free for everyone who attends, and there is no registration required, Certificates of attendance will be given out, and attendance records will be recorded.

For more information, contact Sergeant Kevin Kearney at (507)-457-6302 or at kkearney@co.winona.mn.us.

