 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona Police Department offering retailer alcohol training

  • 0
Police lights with wording

The Winona Police Department has announced that it will host two alcohol retailer training sessions on February 23.

"The training is for owners, managers, bartenders, bouncers, wait staff and those who want to stay compliant with Winona's Best Practices Program," police stated.

Some of the topics covered in the training include customer IDs, criminal and civil penalties, youth access, potential violations, over-serving problems and Minnesota driver's licenses.

There will be two sessions on February 23 -- from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. The department also said there will be more classes coming in March.

The sessions will be held at Sobieski Park Lodge, 965 East 7th St. in Winona. The training is free for everyone who attends, and there is no registration required, Certificates of attendance will be given out, and attendance records will be recorded.

For more information, contact Sergeant Kevin Kearney at (507)-457-6302 or at kkearney@co.winona.mn.us.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News