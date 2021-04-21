Winona Police Chief Tom Williams: 'We always should be striving to do better'

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams issued this statement Wednesday in response to the Tuesday conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin:
“Ultimately, what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy, and to see the video of Derek Chauvin mistreating Mr. Floyd in the manner that he did, when he was sworn to protect and serve every member of the public, is truly upsetting and is such a detriment to not only law enforcement but to humanity as a whole.
I think that the state provided a very good case to the jury. I think the jurors did their due diligence and took all of the information that was provided to them and came to the decision that they felt was right and proper.
As Mr. (Steve) Schleicher stated in his discussion, this was a trial of Derek Chauvin and not a trial of all law enforcement officers in the United States. It’s really unfortunate that an incident such as this has to take place, where somebody loses their life, in order to cause the exponential impact that will most likely happen in law enforcement—which is a good thing, I’m not saying that it’s bad. As a profession, we always should be striving to do better. We need to be held accountable in our actions.
We’re just one piece of the puzzle as law enforcement, and there are many other entities out there that need to step up. Government as a whole needs to address the aspects of poverty and no jobs and drug addiction. It’s a systemic problem. We need to try and work together; we cannot continually be divided as a society and we need to treat each other with humanity and respect.
Regardless of whether people believe it or not, we’re all striving for the best thing, but we do have instances of bad police officers. They’re few and far between, and people may not agree with that statement, but I know that the men and women who work for the Winona Police Department come to work every day and their desire is to serve.
As a department, we continue to put emphasis on being empathetic and compassionate and answering each call to the best of our abilities. As administrators, Deputy Chief Rasmussen and Deputy Chief Engrav and I will continue to hold our department to the high standards that the city of Winona has come to expect.”