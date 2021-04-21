Winona Police Chief Tom Williams: 'We always should be striving to do better'

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams issued this statement Wednesday in response to the Tuesday conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin:

“Ultimately, what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy, and to see the video of Derek Chauvin mistreating Mr. Floyd in the manner that he did, when he was sworn to protect and serve every member of the public, is truly upsetting and is such a detriment to not only law enforcement but to humanity as a whole.

I think that the state provided a very good case to the jury. I think the jurors did their due diligence and took all of the information that was provided to them and came to the decision that they felt was right and proper.

As Mr. (Steve) Schleicher stated in his discussion, this was a trial of Derek Chauvin and not a trial of all law enforcement officers in the United States. It’s really unfortunate that an incident such as this has to take place, where somebody loses their life, in order to cause the exponential impact that will most likely happen in law enforcement—which is a good thing, I’m not saying that it’s bad. As a profession, we always should be striving to do better. We need to be held accountable in our actions.