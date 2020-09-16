Winona Police Chief Bostrack: Time is right to retire

One thing he paid particular attention to was the creation of the Emergency Response Team in the early 1990s and his role in helping build it.

“I developed some policies based on other departments, set up training and made the system work,” Bostrack said. “I was on the Emergency Response Team for about 15 years as the team leader, and that was a very neat opportunity when I was younger and I enjoyed that greatly.”

Another thing he mentioned was working with the city manager and the rest of the department in creating the community outreach officer positions.

“I think that’s a very good program. It’s working out very well so far and I think it’ll hopefully help out a great deal in the future and continue to be a success,” Bostrack said.

As for what he hopes for the future of the department, Bostrack mentioned having a good hiring list — which he has been working on before he leaves — as he expects more people to retire in the near future.

Specifically, Bostrack hopes more social workers can be hired through the department as more about mental health is learned.