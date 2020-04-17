Winona police calls down for many incidents; community policing up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With COVID-19 and Gov. Walz’s subsequent stay-at-home order forcing people to retreat indoors, the number of police calls has decreased for many incidents.

Winona County Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said the county recently compared the number of calls it received during a one-week period from both April of this year and April of last year and found that incidents requiring “proactive policing” have dropped off, namely traffic stops.

Mueller noted, however, that there has been an increase in community policing and extra checks, especially when it comes to enforcing social distancing ordinances and the stay-at-home order.

Winona Police Chief Paul Bostrack said he’s been noticing calls relating to suspicious activity more now than before, but reasoned that it’s likely due to neighbors being stuck at home and being more vigilant of their surroundings and reporting what they believe to be out of the ordinary.

Just because the number of calls has remained largely untouched from last year, that doesn’t mean both Mueller and Bostrack haven’t noticed a common call that has been coming in.