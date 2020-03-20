Winona Police: Call screening and emergency service dispatching revised due to COVID-19

The Winona County Law Enforcement Center is adjusting the way staff members screen and respond to calls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Williams, Winona deputy chief of police, said police have reduced the types of calls they respond to.

Williams said if police receive calls pertaining to matters such as damage complaints and no suspect is given, reports will be handled by phone, with police possibly requesting the complainant to take a picture of the reported damage and email it to an officer, if possible.

“As with anything, we’re being very cognizant of the virus and trying to avoid unnecessary contact as much as possible,” Williams said.

However, in the event of an emergency, police will still respond in person.

“We obviously are responding to calls for service involving threats to public safety,” Williams said. “But we’re trying to be as smart about unnecessary contact as everybody else is.”

Williams added that police will still show up to calls involving overly intoxicated individuals who require medical attention because officers possess the resources to attempt to locate friends or family members who may be able to watch over the individual if they don’t require further medical attention.