Winona Police: Call screening and emergency service dispatching revised due to COVID-19

The Winona County Law Enforcement Center is adjusting the way staff members screen and respond to calls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Williams, Winona deputy chief of police, said police have reduced the types of calls they respond to.
Williams said if police receive calls pertaining to matters such as damage complaints and no suspect is given, reports will be handled by phone, with police possibly requesting the complainant to take a picture of the reported damage and email it to an officer, if possible.
“As with anything, we’re being very cognizant of the virus and trying to avoid unnecessary contact as much as possible,” Williams said.
However, in the event of an emergency, police will still respond in person.
“We obviously are responding to calls for service involving threats to public safety,” Williams said. “But we’re trying to be as smart about unnecessary contact as everybody else is.”
Williams added that police will still show up to calls involving overly intoxicated individuals who require medical attention because officers possess the resources to attempt to locate friends or family members who may be able to watch over the individual if they don’t require further medical attention.
“The ambulance doesn’t necessarily have the ability to locate a friend or family member as much as law enforcement would be able to,” Williams said.
In an event that law enforcement or other emergency personnel are needed to respond, dispatchers will ask a caller if they or the person they’re calling in regards to displays COVID-19 symptoms.
In the case of a medical call, if a person is determined to have COVID-19 symptoms, police will not respond directly to the scene, but will remain in the area so EMTs won’t be disturbed during the call.
In other instances where police may need to respond and a person has been determined to have COVID-19 symptoms, the law enforcement center is equipped with masks, gloves and other preventative equipment to keep officers safe.
Emergency services are also requesting that residents only contact 911 in case of an emergency.
If a resident has flu-like symptoms or questions about COVID-19, they are asked to visit or contact either Gundersen or Winona Health’s websites or hotlines.
Winona Health’s COVID-19 hotline number is 507-474-5654.
Gundersen’s COVID-19 hotline is 608-775-0364 and its 24-hour nurse line is 608-775-4454 or 800-858-1050.
Calls can also be directed to the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 651-201-3920.