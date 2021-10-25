Winona Poetry walk, readings set for Friday

To celebrate the opening of the 2021 edition of the Winona Poetry Walk, the Winona Fine Arts Commission has announce a reading of the selections for the second year of the public art initiative.

This project consists of original poetry stamped into sidewalks and installation of the poems downtown. Each of the 10 selected poets will read their excerpts or short poems, and the public will be invited to take the Poetry Walk with a map provided or digitally available at the City of Winona website.

The free reading will be at Peter’s Biergarten at 54 East Second St. beginning at 5 p.m. with the reading at 5:30.

The FAC requested submissions of original short poems (or parts of poems) and received a wonderful variety of responses. Nine poems were selected by the following poets: Jerome Christenson, Michael William Doyle, Dan Eastman, Parker Forsell, Nancy Kay Peterson, Marcia Ratliff, Steve Schild, Sabrina Schlichting, and Lucas Stangl.

The Fine Arts Commission continued their inclusion of one professional poet of renown or public title with a work by former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kimberly Blaeser.

The mission of the WINONA Poetry Walk is to celebrate local writers, make the creativity of our residents more visible, and aesthetically and intellectually enrich our city.

In addition to their scheduled installation locations, Winona residents have the opportunity to have a contractor borrow a poetry stamp and place a poem in the sidewalk outside their residence.

The selections were judged by a panel of local citizens with expertise in the arts and poetry chosen by the Fine Arts Commission. The judges were Dante DeGrazia, John Kerr, Caitlin McCoy, LaShara Morgan, Kathy Peterson, Paul Stern, and Tricia Wehrenberg.

Below are the short bios of the poets:

Kimberly Blaeser- Wisconsin Poet Laureate 2015-2016, is the author of five poetry collections including Copper Yearning, Apprenticed to Justice, and the bi-lingual Résister en dansant/Ikwe-niimi:

Dancing Resistance. An Indigenous activist and environmentalist from White Earth Reservation, she also edited Traces in Blood, Bone, and Stone: Contemporary Ojibwe Poetry. A Professor at University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and MFA faculty for the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, in 2020 Blaeser founded the literary organization In-NaPo—Indigenous Nations Poets. She lives in rural Wisconsin; and, for portions of each year, in a water-access cabin near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota.

Jerome Christenson is the former head word doctor and chief pixel wrangler for the Winona Daily News. He’s lived his entire life in that part of Minnesota wedged between Wisconsin and Iowa, where he grew up reading Mike Royko and thinking that was a pretty cushy way to make a living. He was recently turned out to (greener?) pastures after 18 years of feeding the daily beast. Not being the retiring sort and despite being socially secure, he still inflicts his notions of how things ought to be on folks who absent-mindedly pick up the paper or make a misbegotten mouse-click online. He makes the occasional foray into verse when the spirit (or spirits) move him.

Michael Doyle grew up in Winona during the 1960s and ‘70s, moved away to obtain an education and secure employment in the 1980s, and returned permanently in 2020 after his wife Eleanor Johnson and he retired. As a high school student, he was active in the grassroots Save Historic Winona organization that succeeded in rescuing the Winona County Courthouse from demolition. A founding member of what is today’s Bluff Country Co-op, from 1972-82 he ran a quarterly series of free performances at Holzinger Lodge showcasing local musicians, poets, filmmakers, and storytellers. Doyle earned a bachelor’s degree in history and history of culture from the University of WisconsinMadison. After being awarded a Mellon Fellowship in the Humanities, he also earned a master’s and doctoral degree in U.S. history from Cornell University. From 1996-2019 he served as director of Ball State University’s Public History Program and directed the Oral History Workshop.

Dan Eastman is a poet and visual artist living in Winona. His work over the past three decades has been influenced by the flow of the Mississippi River and Guest Artist residencies in Trinidad/Tobago, a Fulbright Scholar residency in Barbados, as well as a Fulbright-Hays China residency with the Blue House Artist Colony in western China.

Parker Forsell. Since the early 1990s, Parker has been organizing events, music performances, and grassroots community networks of consumers, farmers, and musicians. He has been a publisher and editor, a farm hand, non-profit organizer, booking agent, band manager, and record producer. Parker has been a resident of Winona, MN since 2008.

Nancy Kay Peterson’s poetry has appeared in print or online in numerous publications, most recently in HerWords, Lost Lake Folk Opera, One Sentence Poems, Spank the Carp, Steam Ticket, Tipton Poetry Journal and Three Line Poetry. From 2004-2009, she co-edited and copublished Main Channel Voices: A Dam Fine Literary Magazine (Winona, MN). Finishing Line Press published her two poetry chapbooks, Belated Remembrance (2010) and Selling the Family (2021). For more information, see www.nancykaypeterson.com.

Marcia Ratliff is a writer, poet, and creative thinker based in Winona/Keoxa, Minnesota. Find her work at tornpaperpoems.com or on Instagram @tornpaperpoems.

Steve Schild lives in Winona with his wife Margaret; they have two grown sons, Jake and Sam. Schild’s work has appeared in a number of literary magazines and four anthologies and has won awards from the Midwest Independent Publishers Association, Viterbo University and the League of Minnesota Poets. He has two poetry collections published by Shipwreckt Books, Eros in Autumn and These Humans, and a selfpublished collection Gone Away from Crystal Valley. His journalistic writing has appeared in a number of venues including USA Today, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Pioneer-Press. Schild is a member of the Winona Area Public Schools Board and a former member of the Minnesota News Council.

Sabrina Schlichting (Resilient Writer) grew up in Lake City, MN. She graduated with a degree and license in social work from Winona State University in 2019. Her passions are advocacy, resiliency, and art in any capacity. She has been writing poetry since she was 9-years-old and began performing her poetry as spoken word in 2015. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her partner Danny, dog Xena, dad Joe, and little sister Bella. She also enjoys writing, filming, playing video games, and exploring beautiful southeastern Minnesota.

Lucas Stangl- Born and raised in Winona, Lucas Stangl has been writing poetry ever since his father encouraged him in third grade. His work has appeared in print and online. This is his first poem in cement

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0