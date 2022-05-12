Winona PD investigating robbery report

The Winona Police Department is currently investigating a robbery report that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:53 p.m on Center Street.

A woman told police that a white man approximately 50-60 years old with a brown and white scruffy beard attempted to steal her purse while she was walking near the area of Fourth Street and Center Street.

The suspect was last seen heading north on Center Street wearing a tan jacket and a black beanie, according to police. Nothing was taken from woman and no injuries occurred.

Police are currently following up with downtown businesses to gain access to camera footage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.