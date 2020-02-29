Winona organizations prepare for COVID-19

Watkins reports that the virus has not impeded its day-to-day business, nor has it affected its business with countries like China.

Winona Area Public Schools superintendent Annette Freiheit sent a letter to district families about the recent worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and how the schools are preparing for possible local cases.

Freiheit said the district has had a conference call with the Minnesota Department of Health about the virus. These calls are expected to be held weekly while the outbreak continues.

Some information that the MDH has already shared with the district includes that the immediate health risk related to COVID-19 in the state is considered low, no event or extracurricular activities have been suggested to be canceled because of the virus, school closings have been discussed but are not being considered and that the schools are not responsible for assessing those who have recently traveled.

WAPS health services coordinator Mitzi Girtler is keeping in contact with public health specialists from MDH and Winona County and sharing information with district staff.