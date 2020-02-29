Winona organizations prepare for COVID-19

Since Winona is a city full of travelers and internationally known businesses, COVID-19 — Coronavirus Disease 2019 — is a focus for many as it spreads to more than 40 countries around the world, including the United States.
Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness says Winona County has been updating the Minnesota Department of Health about supplies the county has on hand, such as masks and other preventative equipment, which they would need to deploy should an outbreak occur.
“Several times a week, we have phone calls with the Minnesota Department of Health regarding the coronavirus and what we can do locally to assure that we’re prepared for it,” Sanness said. “We work with all of our local hospitals just to keep them appraised.”
Sanness confirmed that Winona is at low-risk of COVID-19.
“A coronavirus outbreak is a very low likelihood in Winona,” Sanness said. “But we continue to work with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to assure that if there is an outbreak, we have emergency preparedness in place.
“... The flu outbreak is actually a more severe threat to Winona County than the coronavirus.”
Sanness also said the state is keeping the county up-to-date on precautions that would need to be taken should an unlikely outbreak occur.
“We get updates from the Minnesota Department of Health on how, if an outbreak occurs, we would notify our network of providers, which includes Winona Health, Emergency Preparedness, ambulances and our different first responders within the county,” Sanness said.
Sara Gabrick, Winona Health chief operating officer/CNO, explained what would happen at Winona Health if a patient had symptoms of COVID-19.
Because the symptoms of the virus are fever, cough and shortness of breath, she said, the clinics and urgent care are seeing a lot of similar symptoms related to influenza during this time of year.
Gabrick said more specific questions are being asked of patients, including whether they’ve traveled out of the country recently or been in close contact with someone who has.
If a patient is ever suspected of suffering from COVID-19, she said, they will be put in a negative airflow room and will have limited contact with other people. The provider will contact the Minnesota Department of Health, who will then give more instructions and possibly further testing.
Winona Health is working to prepare for possible cases by having the staff practice good hand hygiene and staying home if not feeling well, providing careful COVID-19 screening of patients and working with health authorities for updates to the local community-wide pandemic plans.
Winona Health’s Infection Control Committee holds weekly meetings to review Centers for Disease Control and MHD updates, along with weekly calls with these organizations.
Winona Health is also instructing people to visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Megan Meller, an infection control practitioner at Gundersen Health System, said the Gundersen Winona Campus now has signs posted about the virus.
Patients are being asked to notify staff whether they have traveled recently or are suffering from any respiratory symptoms.
Meller said that state departments are recommending that people who believe they might have COVID-19 first notify the Minnesota Department of Health and then contact health providers before visiting the campus.
Patients who are experiencing symptoms of any illness, especially the cold and flu, are being asked to put on masks at the campus.
The staff is being educated about how to handle outbreaks, too, Meller said, including how to use personal protective equipment.
Gundersen has not seen any possible cases of COVID-19 yet.
You have free articles remaining.
Businesses in Winona that have known associations with regions where COVID-19 is pervasive, such as Watkins Inc., have echoed the county’s assurance that it is not an issue for them.
Watkins reports that the virus has not impeded its day-to-day business, nor has it affected its business with countries like China.
Winona Area Public Schools superintendent Annette Freiheit sent a letter to district families about the recent worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and how the schools are preparing for possible local cases.
Freiheit said the district has had a conference call with the Minnesota Department of Health about the virus. These calls are expected to be held weekly while the outbreak continues.
Some information that the MDH has already shared with the district includes that the immediate health risk related to COVID-19 in the state is considered low, no event or extracurricular activities have been suggested to be canceled because of the virus, school closings have been discussed but are not being considered and that the schools are not responsible for assessing those who have recently traveled.
WAPS health services coordinator Mitzi Girtler is keeping in contact with public health specialists from MDH and Winona County and sharing information with district staff.
The same level of regular health care is expected to continue to be given in the district for the time being. Children with fevers higher than 100 degrees will be sent home, and parents will be informed to keep them home until the fever is gone without fever reducers for at least 24 hours.
Freiheit shared in the letter that custodial supervisor Scott Albright and maintenance staff members are increasing disinfection work and using products that are able to kill COVID-19 and other viruses.
The district has added information about the outbreak and COVID-19 on its website’s Student Health Service’s page. Updates are expected in the future.
Cotter Schools is also taking steps to prepare for a possible local outbreak.
“Cotter’s Wellness Committee met to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact,” said Erik Christenson, Cotter director of international and alumni advancement. “We communicated with our parents and staff last week advising them of best practices, provided publicly available resources and are prepared to institute e-learning days if needed.
“Cotter will continue to be proactive with its monitoring of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
In Winona’s higher education organizations, COVID-19 is also a focus.
A statement from Minnesota State College Southeast said: “We are monitoring the news about COVID-19 closely. As a member of Minnesota State, we are committed to taking steps necessary to protect the health and safety of all faculty, staff and students. Minnesota State is working with state agencies to provide direction and guidelines for all of the college and universities in the system.”
So far, no events or extracurricular activities are expected to be canceled because of the virus. No cases have been reported in the Minnesota State system, according to the statement.
The college is sharing similar instructions as WAPS is with the community about caring for oneself and staying home if feeling sick.
“We are also asking supervisors and faculty to offer flexibly to employees and students who are sick, have respiratory issues or who need to care for family members who are ill,” the college’s statement said.
MSC Southeast administration is expected to look at its emergency and continuity of operations plans next week.
Saint Mary’s University is still working to prepare for the possibility of a local outbreak, with weekly meetings beginning soon.
The university is monitoring reports and educating its students on how to prepare against the virus.
“Our No. 1 concern is for our students’ wellbeing and safety,” said Deb Nahrgang, SMU senior director of external relations.
Cheryl Petersen-Kroeber, director of preparedness and response at the Minnesota Department of Health, has confirmed that there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Petersen-Kroeber has requested that concerned people should look at the statistics the Minnesota Department of Health has published on its website about COVID-19.