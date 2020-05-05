Winona offers fare-free transit through 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winona Transit Service will be fare-free through 2020 due to COVID-19.

Riders will not have to pay for any rides on the service, the Winona City Council decided Monday.

As of May 1, the transit service is operated by Transport3, and it will be operating with expanded hours for the Dial A Ride Service, with rides available until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents can call 507-454-6666 to schedule a ride.

Riders are urged to practice physical distancing, wear face masks or coverings, move directly to and from the seat, and avoid touching any unnecessary surfaces or close interactions with others.

Buses are running on normal routes. Schedules have changed: Drivers have eliminated every third route in order to clean and disinfect the buses.

An updated, viewable and printable schedule can be found at cityofwinona.com.

