Winona offering COVID-19 testing in public and larger affordable housing complexes

Winona is offering COVID-19 tests to residents in public and larger affordable housing complexes, the city announced Monday.

The testing is free and voluntary, the city announced, and was first held at Winhaven Court on Monday with the help of the Winona Fire Department and Winona Health staff. Future testing is scheduled for Valley View and other locations soon.

City officials said this testing is being done as a proactive measure to control community spread and ensure residents immediately receive resources and support if any cases are confirmed.

“We know there can be barriers for these residents to access health care, and wanted to ensure we brought care to them,” City Manager Steve Sarvi said. “The virus has been shown to spread fast in housing complexes, and coordinating testing and communication will allow us to prepare and quickly provide resources as needed.”

