Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors group connects volunteers with those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

A Facebook group is bringing together the Winona community during the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors group, which includes more than 1,600 members, is connecting locals who are able to offer extra belongings or services to others who are in need of help in a variety of ways.
Kendra Weber, an administrator in the group, said the group was created primarily by Engage Winona. It was formed because the organization had received many calls from community members about how they could help others who may be struggling during the pandemic.
While the organization was already working on a Facebook page full of COVID-19 information, they decided it was also important to have a page that would allow those interested in helping to find those opportunities, Weber said.
Two submission forms were set up to help connect people in need with people volunteering. One allows for people to submit what kind of help they are looking for, while the other allows for people to describe what they can offer to help others.
With this information, a spreadsheet is created and the administrators, including Weber, take shifts each day to help connect people.
Administrators don’t just stop with helping to make connections there. They will also help people in need be connected with established resources in the community that they may have not known about, such as the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf.
Through these processes, administrators have already been able to help more than 50 people since the group was created on March 15, Weber said.
Weber shared one story where a person said that they could just offer a few bars of soap and bottles of shampoo. While it may not have seemed like much, it helped someone in need of those basic household items later.
The administrators have even taken steps to help connect people with different housing options.
Weber said the goal is to make sure people have access to the necessities in life, such as shelter, food and safety.
Many more connections are being made than that though, as people publicly post in the group and are able to help others with services such as dropping off groceries, creating supplies for local health organizations and more.
Weber recalled that one recent example was someone posting about a birthday happening in their household. Many members of the community stepped up to help make it a great day by giving cake, pizza and gifts.
With double the number of people offering to volunteer than people who are in need, the group seems to be a success.
“It's amazing. It really is. It just speaks to Winona as a community. It's just so incredible," Weber said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.