Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors group connects volunteers with those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

A Facebook group is bringing together the Winona community during the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors group, which includes more than 1,600 members, is connecting locals who are able to offer extra belongings or services to others who are in need of help in a variety of ways.

Kendra Weber, an administrator in the group, said the group was created primarily by Engage Winona. It was formed because the organization had received many calls from community members about how they could help others who may be struggling during the pandemic.

While the organization was already working on a Facebook page full of COVID-19 information, they decided it was also important to have a page that would allow those interested in helping to find those opportunities, Weber said.

Two submission forms were set up to help connect people in need with people volunteering. One allows for people to submit what kind of help they are looking for, while the other allows for people to describe what they can offer to help others.

With this information, a spreadsheet is created and the administrators, including Weber, take shifts each day to help connect people.