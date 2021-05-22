Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors celebrates its first year helping to connect Winonans

“Ultimately I got involved in this project because I wanted to create a space where community members could learn how to find resources and help each other with resources. And it is, it is that space,” Hermodson said.

She shared that every single day she learns something new about resources in the community, even though at the beginning she thought she was very knowledgeable about the local systems available.

Hermodson has enjoyed watching friendships and groups form within the page as people work together kindly to get people the help they need.

The community has become a protected place away from the hardships that separate people, like politics and other controversies, Gray shared.

Together, the members of the group have been able to provide both needed information and objects needed, uniting them together to better their community.

Hermodson said this community work is nothing new to her, as she witnessed how a community can come together for the first time when her child passed away.

She saw how the community united to support her then, so a spark was lit inside her that made her want to help others in the future locally — like through moderating this group.