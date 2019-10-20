Winona native Samantha Rossin and her husband, Brandon T. Adams, after years of work, are ready to release the first episode of their series “Success In Your City” Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The show tells about different types of success stories in various cities that Rossin and Adams have traveled to.
After the exclusive release of the episode titled “The Shea Hillenbrand Story,” people who subscribe to Amazon Prime will be able to enjoy the show next week.
Rossin said the pair chose Amazon Prime as the show’s home because the platform allowed the couple to present their show just the way they wanted.
The series already has already garnered praise for the couple. Last year, Rossin and Adams won two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards for the show’s trailer and one of the episodes.
The couple has more to look forward to than just the show release though.
Rossin and Adams are releasing a book, which they wrote together, that will pair with their show.
The book, according to Adams, is a way to show people the work it took to create the series.
He said the book will show people what was truly happening behind the scenes of the journey shown in the episodes.
He said, “We want people to really see how hard it is to go after your dreams, but show the obstacles we went through. So they can really see real life because I mean, social media and online, as you know, like you see all the glamour. Yeah, but they don’t show you behind the scenes.
“So Samantha goes deep into her own personal obstacles along the journey all last year, and I go through my own personal obstacles, and we go through, we both share own perspectives of what we had to do to pull this off.”
“We were very vulnerable in our book,” Rossin said. “And I think that’s going to be really important for people. Because I think a lot of people struggle with defeat and then give up. So I’m really excited to really get into what we actually went through to get the show done.”
She said that in the beginning she felt nervous and was worried about people’s opinions, but now she feels excited.
People at the premiere will have exclusive access to the book.
Those interested in reading the book can also reach out to Rossin and Adams through their website successinyourcity.com or on their social media.
According to Adams, a full release of the book is expected to take place in either spring or fall of next year.
