Japanese flags were waving in the hands of excited Winonans as they eagerly awaited the arrival of visitors from Winona’s sister city Misato, Japan.
When the bus pulled up in front of Riverport Conference and Event Center Wednesday, Winona students, their families and community members went outside to greet the travelers, which was set to include 24 students, along with chaperones, an English teacher, Misato’s mayor and two Misato city council members.
Greetings and hugs were shared as a few parents helped push the Winona students to meet as many visitors as they could, not just the ones that would be living with them during the visit.
The visit organizers had no troubles finding host families, organizer Joe Lepley said. There was no selection process needed, he said, because the perfect amount of families offered to bring into their homes one or two of the visitors.
The visit is an annual event in Winona, with local students — referred to as ambassadors — and other members of the community making their own trip to Misato each spring.
The union between Misato and Winona was formed in 1997, after Misato reached out to Winona with the idea.
Lepley said Misato students began to visit Winona shortly after the sister city connection was formed. The first group of Winonans headed to Misato in 2003.
Winona students, who come from the middle and high schools, are able to make the trip if chosen through a rigorous process. Lepley said the application process includes answering questions (the answers are scored), write a letter, get two letters of recommendation and complete an interview led by a group of adults from the community.
“All you have to do is go to a city council meeting when these young students come back from visiting Misato," said Winona Mayor Mark Peterson. "You can see the importance of it. It’s life changing for them.”
“I don’t know a better program for teaching people about people that look different and are from other cultures,” he said, noting that hundreds of members of the community have been involved.
“I think it’s very important that we understand not only our own culture, but other people’s culture and have an understanding, which I think leads to acceptance of people that are different from us,” Peterson said.
Lepley said: “It teaches most of the students something about a new culture, international relationships and, I guess, learning as individuals to be peacemakers.”
Peterson said that lifelong friendships are also formed through the program.
Peterson remembered the 20th anniversary of the agreement, when a special trip was taken to Misato and the agreement was renewed. That trip involved a large group of people, including the jazz band and basketball team. Peterson and his wife went along, and he said he enjoyed finally experiencing what he heard about from students and travelers before.
Serina Ito, a chaperone from Misato on this trip who has visited before, said that she likes Winona, especially the lake and Mississippi River. She looks forward to enjoying the food and nature.
The next few days are set to be busy ones for the visitors. The trip will include welcomes at different locations, tours, a boat ride, a Halloween-themed potluck and opportunities to learn more about Winona. They will also attend school with the students they are staying with.
There will be some free time for the visitors, which might include enjoying the football game this weekend or other events in town.
They will leave Winona on Monday, allowing time in the Twin Cities before returning to Misato.
For a chance to learn about Misato and its culture, the public can enjoy the Misato Fair, led by the visitors from Misato, which will be open for the public to enjoy from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Winona County History Center.
