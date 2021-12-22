 Skip to main content
Winona Middle School AVID holiday store raises $720.13 for Warming Center

The Winona Middle School Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program raised  $720.13 for the Winona Community Warming Center.  

The proceeds came from the AVID Holiday Store, which sells donated items for $1 each.

The holiday store provides an opportunity for middle school students to shop for unique gifts for friends and family. Staff members donate items for purchase and volunteer their time to wrap whatever the students purchase.

The total amount raised was $720.13, the largest amount donated by the AVID Holiday Store.

The Winona Community Warming Center provides emergency shelter for Winona-area adults 18 and older who are experiencing homelessness.

AVID is a program that focuses on students who are typically in the academic middle and need additional support. Students are taught study skills and organization, academic vocabulary, self-advocacy, and to visualize themselves as scholars.

