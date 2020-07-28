Winona mayoral candidate's public social media posts differ from call for equality during public forum

Hazelton told the Winona Daily News, in response to a request for comment, that the posts are from at least four years ago, even though they are dated as posted in 2019 and 2020.

He said that whenever someone comments, shares or interacts with the posts in any way, then the date on a Facebook post changes.

The Facebook software does not, in fact, change the time stamp on posts when they are interacted with by people.

Hazelton went on to say that he does not use Facebook very often because he does not have internet access at home. He said he is unable to use it unless with his son because the public library is closed due to COVID-19.

Hazelton has posted on Facebook eight times during July.

Hazelton said in a voicemail later Monday, “The one thing I would say is if people are upset or offended or felt that that was inappropriate, well then I would offer a public apology.

“As I mentioned before, I am not racist. I am not any of these things that people throw out there these days as a label. I believe that people should be treated with respect,” he said.

He said that a key point of his campaign platform is “to work to create an atmosphere where citizens feel safe, valued and respected.”

Hazelton said he has posted his platform goals on his Facebook.

