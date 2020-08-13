Winona mayoral candidate Jovy Rockey speaks about theft conviction from 2010

Winona mayoral candidate Jovy Rockey is getting out in front of a gross misdemeanor theft conviction she was handed back in 2010.
According to a police report, the then-27-year-old Rockey had been accused of taking deposits on returned milk bottles from Bluff Country Co-op, where she was an employee.
The incident was said to have occurred between October 2009 and January 2010, according to the complainant, and amounted to more than $1,000.
Rockey was tried and eventually found guilty of the theft in the summer of that year.
As a single mother of three children, Rockey described herself as desperate at the time and without any kind of support system.
“I was not in a great place,” Rockey said. “I was feeling very desperate and didn’t really have a support system. That led to me making a choice to steal from my employer, for which I am truly sorry.”
Because of the theft, Rockey was fired from Bluff Country Co-op and faced a number of legal repercussions.
According to the decision handed down in Winona County District Court, Rockey was placed on probation for two years and ordered to 80 hours of community service.
When all was said and done, Rockey didn’t know whether she would stay in Winona and briefly contemplated leaving.
“But I decided I didn’t want to do that,” Rockey admitted. “I wanted to use this experience really as a learning opportunity and a place to grow. I decided I would serve this community and that’s what I’ve been trying to do for the past decade, which is give back in the ways that I can.”
“I’ve worked for other area employers,” Rockey added, “and I think they would speak to my work ethic and what I’ve done over the years. There’s a lot of people who know me, who are very familiar with the situation, and have seen me grow and achieve something different. That’s very much a part of my messaging (in her campaign) for mayor.”
Rockey said that she was aware that her past would likely come up if she ran for office and said that her campaign is about bringing people up and allowing them to better themselves.
“We talk a lot about how we are caring for the most vulnerable people in our communities (and) how are we providing support systems and giving them opportunities to bring themselves up,” Rockey said. “That comes from a very personal place.”
As far as she is aware, her record does not present any eligibility issues in her campaign for mayor.
For those who have supported her throughout her campaign and may be disappointed to learn of her past, Rockey offered a few words.
“The mistakes I have made isn’t a reflection of who I am today,” she said. “I hope that they will continue to support the vision that I have for Winona and the desire I have to create a support system so that other people in this community feel like they have options and that they can create their own success ... This is not something I am trying to hide and I’m happy to have a conversation around it.”
