Winona mayoral candidate Jovy Rockey speaks about theft conviction from 2010

“But I decided I didn’t want to do that,” Rockey admitted. “I wanted to use this experience really as a learning opportunity and a place to grow. I decided I would serve this community and that’s what I’ve been trying to do for the past decade, which is give back in the ways that I can.”

“I’ve worked for other area employers,” Rockey added, “and I think they would speak to my work ethic and what I’ve done over the years. There’s a lot of people who know me, who are very familiar with the situation, and have seen me grow and achieve something different. That’s very much a part of my messaging (in her campaign) for mayor.”

Rockey said that she was aware that her past would likely come up if she ran for office and said that her campaign is about bringing people up and allowing them to better themselves.

“We talk a lot about how we are caring for the most vulnerable people in our communities (and) how are we providing support systems and giving them opportunities to bring themselves up,” Rockey said. “That comes from a very personal place.”

As far as she is aware, her record does not present any eligibility issues in her campaign for mayor.