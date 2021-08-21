Winona mayor: Personal level precautions needed to prevent more COVID-19-related mandates

Winona mayor Scott Sherman wants to remind people the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinations — or else mandates may come back in the city.
“Not all masks are created equal,” Sherman said, reminding the public to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose well, which should be made of at least double layered fabric.
Sherman also recommends people continue to focus on good hygiene and cleaning, while also reducing possible group sizes when gathering together.
“I want people to understand that we need to start taking precautions on a personal level, right now. We have to have that personal accountability, otherwise there will be things forced again, there will be mandates,” Sherman said.
Mandates could include masks needing to be worn, businesses needing to be shut down, and more. Some cities across the nation have gone as far as requiring people to be vaccinated if they want to attend community events.
The city government is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation, incase mandates are needed to help prevent further spread.
Sherman shared that one factor, amongst many being considered, is capacity at local health care facilities. Beds can no longer be the only consideration with this factor, as now the area — like many others across the nation — is seeing a decrease of health care workers.
Additionally, healthcare facilities have a new worry about the delta variant causing breakthrough cases in vaccinated staff, which would then lead to more people being able to treat patients.
State and national guidance is also being followed and considered by the city.
Last year, the city’s mask mandate was issued when there were discussions being held at the state level that a mask mandate would be issued also, which helped influenced the city’s decision then, Sherman shared.
At this time, there is no sign of a state level mask mandate in which the city of Winona would follow along with, he said.
“We are having very serious and very thorough conversations with all invested stakeholders,” Sherman said about planning for possible mandates. Stakeholders include area agencies, county and state officials, and health care organizations, among others.
At this time the only new mandate in place is a requirement for city staff to wear masks when in city buildings. Visitors to the buildings are still welcome and aren’t required to wear masks, but are highly recommended to do so.
As of Tuesday, Winona County was at a high level of transmission.
For more information about the city of Winona’s response to COVID-19, visit cityofwinona.com.