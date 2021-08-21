Winona mayor: Personal level precautions needed to prevent more COVID-19-related mandates

Winona mayor Scott Sherman wants to remind people the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinations — or else mandates may come back in the city.

“Not all masks are created equal,” Sherman said, reminding the public to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose well, which should be made of at least double layered fabric.

Sherman also recommends people continue to focus on good hygiene and cleaning, while also reducing possible group sizes when gathering together.

“I want people to understand that we need to start taking precautions on a personal level, right now. We have to have that personal accountability, otherwise there will be things forced again, there will be mandates,” Sherman said.

Mandates could include masks needing to be worn, businesses needing to be shut down, and more. Some cities across the nation have gone as far as requiring people to be vaccinated if they want to attend community events.

The city government is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation, incase mandates are needed to help prevent further spread.