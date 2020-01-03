{{featured_button_text}}

After a potluck dinner with family and friends on Dec. 17, the officers of Winona Masonic Lodge No. 18 were installed for 2020 at a public ceremony.

Larry Lyman was installed as Worshipful Master. Lyman and the Winona Masons invite fellow Masons, family, friends and the public to join them at the lodge on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and an informational program.

The first public dinner program will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, with a presentation from Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

