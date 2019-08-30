A Winona man is accused of threatening to stab someone in their vehicle during a robbery attempt Thursday on Storrs Pond Road in Winona before insisting that another person drive him away, according to a complaint signed Friday.
Cortney Michael Hall, 38, faces charges of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and threats of violence after being identified by the two victims.
According to officers, a man, later identified as Hall, was seen walking down the street by a victim. Hall was carrying two backpacks and called out for and asked a person driving by to give him a ride. The victim pulled over and parked in a driveway.
According to the driver, Hall reached into and turned off the car and removed the key, before telling the driver to give him all of his cash, police said.
When the driver did not give Hall anything, he took out a knife with a silver blade that was about 10 inches and a silver handle and threatened to stab the driver, according to the complaint. Hall searched the car after the driver pulled a wallet from the center console that did not contain cash.
The driver reported that he saw a man walking by and yelled for help. Hall then left the vehicle and made a motion at a portable toilet that was noted to have been him possibly throwing the key into it. He was carrying a backpack as he left.
According to officers, when an officer was looking for the suspect, he was approached by a second alleged victim who asked if he was looking for a suspect.
When the officer said yes, the person described a man who had unexpectedly entered a vehicle with a knife out and insisted that the person drive him somewhere to get away. The black blade was described to be about six to seven inches and the handle was black or bluish.
According to officers, the person described the man putting the knife in a backpack and then placing a pill bottle in the glove compartment and saying not to allow a police search if pulled over. The driver brought the suspect to Eighth and Vine streets.
Hall called officers during the investigation to report items in a vehicle.
According to the officers, Hall admitted to having been near the technical college when asked and said he had been a fight.
