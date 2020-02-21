Winona man searching for kidney donor before it's too late

“(I) have cramps like you would not believe,” Kuklinski said. “I’m getting cramps in places on my body where you never get cramps in, and it’s because of the huge fluid shifts (from dialysis). When you go in for dialysis, they pull an average of 6 to 9 pounds each treatment. So (next time) I go into dialysis ... they’re going to pull about six or nine pounds of fluid off of me. That causes havoc on your heart.”

Kuklinski’s age is another component he and his doctors need to factor when looking for a potential donor. If he were to receive a kidney from a deceased donor, its longevity would be significantly less than if he were to receive one from a living donor, which could result in him being in the same position as he is now in just a few years.

At 48 years old, Kuklinski’s body might not be able to take additional treatment should he find himself in renal failure again.

“My doctors are really pressing me to find a living donor,” Kuklinski said. “If I get a deceased donor’s kidney, those kidneys average about five years. Some of them go much longer than that, but the average is five years. Whereas if I get a living kidney donor, the average is 10 to 15 years and higher. They don’t want me to have to go through this again — dialysis and waiting for a kidney.”