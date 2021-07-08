Winona man named general manager of Strongwell operations in Minnesota, Mexico

BRISTOL, Va. — Strongwell (USA) has announced the promotion of Josh Maggert, of Winona, to general manager, Minnesota and Mexico Operations.

In his new role, Maggert assumes responsibility for the operational management of the company’s Chatfield, Minnesota, and Apodaca, Mexico, manufacturing facilities, and will report to the president and CEO.

He began his career with Strongwell in 2007 and most recently served as plant manager of the Chatfield facility. Maggert has also served as manufacturing and engineering manager, engineering manager and process engineer.

Chatfield’s products include DURADEK®, a standard line of high-strength fiberglass grating; DURAGRID® custom fiberglass grating; SAFRAIL™ handrail and ladder systems; custom pultrusions reinforced with glass or carbon fibers; and tool handles and small diameter tubing and rods.

The design and fabrication of structures built with pultruded fiberglass components are also conducted at the Chatfield facility. These structures include bridge decks, buildings, handrail systems, platforms and walkways, raised floor systems, rooftop cellular communication screening facades and structures, structures and components for offshore oil platforms, and structures for water and wastewater applications.