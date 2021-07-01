Winona man elected president of Minnesota Deer Hunters Association

John Merchlewitz, of Winona, has been elected president of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association for 2021-22.

Denny Lemler, of Cohasset, was elected vice president. Outgoing President Denis Quarberg, Windom, remains on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past President.

“This is a critical time for Minnesota’s deer and deer hunters,” said Merchlewitz. “MDHA members recognize that CWD is the biggest threat to Minnesota’s wild deer herd. MDHA, as Minnesota’s leading deer organization, will do everything it can to protect Minnesota’s deer and deer hunting tradition.”

Lemler commended MDHA’s members for their dedication and support of the organization through the pandemic.

“For 15 months, MDHA had almost no ability to hold banquets, which are the primary means in which we raise funds to support our mission. Members continued to contribute to MDHA and with the assistance of PPP funding, we have come out of the pandemic as a healthy organization. We can’t wait to begin our banquet season in earnest, starting in August. We hope our members and interested deer hunters will keep their eyes open for upcoming membership drives and annual banquets in their area.”