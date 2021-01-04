Winona man arrested New Years night for domestic assault

A Winona man was arrested Friday night after he was involved in a domestic assault incident.

Roy Charles Glissendorf, 31, of Winona was ultimately arrested and referred for third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, driving with no proof of insurance, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 250 block of Laird Street.

The incident is reported to have begun when Glissendorf arrived at the reporting party’s house while intoxicated and became upset upon looking at their cell phone.

Glissendorf is accused of sitting on the reporting party’s chest and hitting them with a cell phone, which resulted in noticeable bruising to the face. At this time, the reporting party instructed another person at the scene to call the police, prompting Glissendorf to flee.

Police encountered Glissendorf a short while later and he admitted to drinking. He said to police, “All that happened is I found out that she was cheating on me and I was just going to return her phone and be done with the whole thing.”