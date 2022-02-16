 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona man arrested for violating DANCO

  • Updated
  • 0
Police car lights
State Journal

A Winona man was arrested by Winona police for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Casey James Fautsch, 22, was arrested on a gross misdemeanor violation of the order.

At 2:45 p.m., police responded to a call from the 650 block of Main Street. Fautsch was reportedly at a residence where he was prohibited from being at.

According to police, Fautsch had been pounding on the door of this residence, then ran. A description of Faustch was given and officers located him shortly after. 

According to police, Fautsch told officers that he was out running. Officers noticed that Fautsch had jeans on and didn't appear to be in running clothes. 

Several witnesses confirmed he was pounding on the door of the residence, police said. Fautsch was arrested without incident.

The gross misdemeanor, according to police, comes from a previous "domestic qualified conviction." Faustch is currently being held in jail for the offense.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New method of laser propulsion could cut travel time to Mars by nearly 10x

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News