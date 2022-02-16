Winona man arrested for violating DANCO

A Winona man was arrested by Winona police for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Casey James Fautsch, 22, was arrested on a gross misdemeanor violation of the order.

At 2:45 p.m., police responded to a call from the 650 block of Main Street. Fautsch was reportedly at a residence where he was prohibited from being at.

According to police, Fautsch had been pounding on the door of this residence, then ran. A description of Faustch was given and officers located him shortly after.

According to police, Fautsch told officers that he was out running. Officers noticed that Fautsch had jeans on and didn't appear to be in running clothes.

Several witnesses confirmed he was pounding on the door of the residence, police said. Fautsch was arrested without incident.

The gross misdemeanor, according to police, comes from a previous "domestic qualified conviction." Faustch is currently being held in jail for the offense.

