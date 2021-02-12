Winona man arrested for second-degree assault after attempting to stab roommate

A Winona man was arrested Thursday night after he was accused of attempting to stab his roommate with a pocket knife.

According to the complaint, Mason Sean Maloney, 20, was arrested and referred for second-degree assault and domestic assault as a result of the incident which occurred in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.

The complainant stated that on Feb. 5, he took issue with the volume of the music Maloney was playing throughout their residence. Sometime after that, the complainant approached Maloney about being disrespectful, which resulted in Maloney becoming confrontational.

Later in the day at around 11 a.m., the complaint states, Maloney acted aggressive toward the complainant. At some point, a physical altercation took place between the two where Maloney reportedly grabbed a folding knife and chased the complainant around the residence.

The complainant said the encounter left him in fear of his life and that he thought Maloney was going to stab him. This led him to running into a nearby room and shutting the door. Undeterred, Maloney was reported to have begun stabbing the door.

