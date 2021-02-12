Winona man arrested for second-degree assault after attempting to stab roommate

A Winona man was arrested Thursday night after he was accused of attempting to stab his roommate with a pocket knife.
According to the complaint, Mason Sean Maloney, 20, was arrested and referred for second-degree assault and domestic assault as a result of the incident which occurred in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.
The complainant stated that on Feb. 5, he took issue with the volume of the music Maloney was playing throughout their residence. Sometime after that, the complainant approached Maloney about being disrespectful, which resulted in Maloney becoming confrontational.
Later in the day at around 11 a.m., the complaint states, Maloney acted aggressive toward the complainant. At some point, a physical altercation took place between the two where Maloney reportedly grabbed a folding knife and chased the complainant around the residence.
The complainant said the encounter left him in fear of his life and that he thought Maloney was going to stab him. This led him to running into a nearby room and shutting the door. Undeterred, Maloney was reported to have begun stabbing the door.
Two hours later, the complaint adds, the complainant was sitting in the living room with a third party when he and Maloney began arguing again. The complainant said Maloney pulled a pocket knife from his pants and lunged at him.
In response, the complainant said he grabbed a glass bottle and told Maloney he would hit him if he tried to approach. This led to Maloney dropping the knife and engaging in a physical altercation with the complainant.
The third party provided a similar version of events to police, the complaint states.
A few days later, due to Maloney’s behavior, the complainant ended up staying at another residence. While he was there, he was informed that Maloney was possibly making threats to shoot him. The complainant said this made him afraid to return home and led him to calling the police.
Prior to their arrival at his residence, police contacted Maloney and asked him about the incident. According to the complaint, Maloney claimed to not know what the officer was talking about and said he and the complainant were like brothers.
Regardless of Maloney’s claims, police arrived at his residence and found what appeared to be knife gouges in a door. Maloney was subsequently arrested and referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office.