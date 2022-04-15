Winona man arrested for HRO violation

A Winona man was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order (HRO) Thursday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Terry Lane at 11:43 p.m. for a verbal disturbance at a residence. Upon arriving to the residence, officers discovered that there was an active HRO in effect and arrested Patrick John Joswick Sr., 61, for violating that order.
As of Friday morning, Joswick is still in custody.
Carson Babbini
Reporter
