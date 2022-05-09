 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man arrested for DWI

A Winona man was arrested for DWI Sunday night.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle was stopped originally for running a stop sign on County Road 20 at 9:58 p.m.

The deputy noticed signs of impairment from the driver, Dustin Lee Zenk, 30, and Zenk would also admit to using drugs, according to the Sheriff's Department. Zenk was arrested for DWI and his passenger, Eugene Arlan Aslakson, 54 of Winona, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Charges against Zenk for the DWI are pending a blood draw.

