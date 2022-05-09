Winona man arrested for DWI

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle was stopped originally for running a stop sign on County Road 20 at 9:58 p.m.

The deputy noticed signs of impairment from the driver, Dustin Lee Zenk, 30, and Zenk would also admit to using drugs, according to the Sheriff's Department. Zenk was arrested for DWI and his passenger, Eugene Arlan Aslakson, 54 of Winona, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.