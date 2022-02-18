Winona man arrested for drug possesion

A Winona man was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance Thursday evening.

According to police, at 6:56 p.m, an officer stopped a vehicle on 9th and Mankato for expired registration in which Domenic Joseph Stanley, 23, was the passenger. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle handed the officer a marijuana pipe. After conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer found a bag by Stanley's feet.

Inside the bag was several unused vape cartridges containing TCH ranging from 84-87% and a 20 ounce plastic container that was three-quarters full of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana, police said. The bag also contained a card with Stanley's name and picture on it.

At that time, Stanley was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police said the container weighed 217 grams.

The driver, a 23 year old of Winona, was cited for driving after suspension and failure to provide up to date insurance and was released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.