Winona man arrested for drug possesion

A Winona man was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance Thursday evening.
According to police, at 6:56 p.m, an officer stopped a vehicle on 9th and Mankato for expired registration in which Domenic Joseph Stanley, 23, was the passenger. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle handed the officer a marijuana pipe. After conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer found a bag by Stanley's feet.
Inside the bag was several unused vape cartridges containing TCH ranging from 84-87% and a 20 ounce plastic container that was three-quarters full of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana, police said. The bag also contained a card with Stanley's name and picture on it.
At that time, Stanley was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Police said the container weighed 217 grams.
The driver, a 23 year old of Winona, was cited for driving after suspension and failure to provide up to date insurance and was released.