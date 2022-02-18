 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man arrested for driving after cancellation, drug possesion

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Winona man was arrested Thursday afternoon for driving after cancellation and felony fifth-degree drug possession, police said.

At 3:55 p.m, Jeremy John Brandes, 44, was stopped for having expired tabs and not wearing a seatbelt. Dispatch would then confirm that Brandes was driving after cancellation.

According to police, after Brandes was arrested, the officer searched his person and found a zip lock baggie in his front jeans pocket that contained a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Brandes was then taken to jail.

At the Law Enforcement Center, the substance found in Brandes' pocket tested positive for methamphetamine. The amount weighed 1.12 grams.

