Winona man arrested for assault, failure to register as predatory offender

A Winona man was arrested for assault on Friday, and  Winona police discovered on Monday that the individual had also failed to register as a predatory offender.

According to police, Andrew Jacob Bowers, 41, was arrested for third-degree assault Friday morning after officers responded to a call and discovered a woman with a laceration above her eye. According to police, Bowers allegedly struck the female in the face, resulting in the arrest.

On Monday morning, officers checked Bowers' criminal history which is where they discovered that he was supposed to be registered as a predatory offender out of Illinois, police said. It was found that Bowers had not registered in the state of Minnesota, after officers confirmed Bowers did show a Winona address, and he was subsequently referred to the county attorney for that additional charge.

Bowers was held in jail on the predatory registration violation charge and had a hearing on Tuesday for that charge.

