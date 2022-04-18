 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona man arrested for 4th degree DWI

A Winona man was arrested for 4th degree DWI early Saturday morning.

According to Winona police, a vehicle was stopped after driving in the wrong lane, then stopping at the 850 block of Menard Road at 1:32 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Riley Reester Bosteter, 22, showed indications of being intoxicated and later admitted to the officer he had been drinking. At that point Bosteter would take and fail several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST).

Bosteter was then arrested and brought to jail, where he provided a .14 percent sample on the state certified test.

