Winona man arrested for 3rd degree DWI

A Winona man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI early Saturday morning.

According to Winona police, a vehicle was stopped originally for speeding on 5th Street and Orrin Street at 12:24 a.m.

At that time the driver, Aaron Jon Brost, 27, showed indications of being intoxicated and admitted to the officer that he had been drinking. Brost subsequently failed several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) and was arrested at that time.

Brost was then taken into jail and provided a .18 percent sample on the state certified test.

