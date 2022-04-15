Winona man arrested for 3rd degree DWI, 2nd degree test refusal

A Winona man was arrested for 3rd degree DWI and 2nd degree test refusal early Friday morning.

According to police, at 1:25 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Olmstead Street on reports of a male slumped over and passed out in a vehicle with the vehicle running and the headlights on.

The officer was able to shut the vehicle off and wake the driver, Ethan Jacob Wnuk, 25. Police said the officer than attempted to do standard field sobriety tests on Wnuk after noting that Wnuk appeared heavily intoxicated.

However, Wnuk was verbally uncooperative and refused to cooperate with the testing process. Wnuk was then arrested and brought to jail.

Once at the jail, Wnuk also refused to take the breath test and had a 2nd degree test refusal added to his 3rd degree DWI.

As of late Friday morning, Wnuk is still in custody for the DWI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.